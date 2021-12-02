Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Hold Ex-Assistant A.G. in Contempt of Congress

The fall guys are starting to add up.

On Wednesday evening, the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection found a second person “in contempt of Congress” for refusing to answer questions or deliver documents: a former top Justice Department official.

This time it’s Jeffrey Clark, who served as an assistant attorney general until former President Donald Trump’s final week in office. Clark tried to use the nation’s top law enforcement body to investigate Trump’s ridiculous claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

The select committee voted to find Clark "in contempt of Congress" for refusing to answer questions during his deposition on Nov. 5, when he bailed early on the all-day event after only 90 minutes or so. Others questioned by the committee have answered questions for hours on end, helping the panel examine who organized and inspired the violent assault on the Capitol.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said that Clark had simply walked out early and said, “I think that we’re done.”

If you review the transcript of Clark’s deposition, Thompson said, “What you find there is contempt for Congress and the American people. Contempt for the rule of law. Contempt for the Constitution.”

Thompson said Clark was “bound by the oath” to defend the Constitution while “an all-out attack on the Constitution was underway” was Trump by undermining election results. “It appears Mr. Clark was central to that effort,” he said.

However, the committee also revealed that it would give Clark a final chance this Saturday to make good on his offer to show up to a second deposition and answer questions under oath—which he seemed willing to do as long as he could plead the Fifth Amendment and not answer certain self-incriminating questions.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the committee, said Clark can’t dodge answers this time around “simply because President Trump is trying to hide behind inapplicable claims of executive privilege.”

This committee’s mission “is not a game,” she said.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend contempt charges against Clark. The final say is up to the House of Representatives, which will ultimately vote on whether to send the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district in Washington, D.C.

The House already did that to former Bannon, the former Trump advisor who has since been indicted and is being criminally prosecuted for contempt of Congress.