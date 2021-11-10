Trump Loses: Jan. 6 Committee Can Get White House Records

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday night that former President Donald Trump’s sensitive White House records will, in fact, be turned over to congressional investigators looking into the former executive’s role in fueling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Three weeks ago, Trump sued the chairman of the select committee conducting the investigation, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), in an attempt to assert executive privilege and block the National Archives from releasing records of internal White House communications before and during the assault on the nation’s democracy.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, however, ruled that she would not step in the way of the Archives turning over those records.

“The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting—not enjoining—the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again,” she wrote.

The judge added that Trump’s last ditch effort to keep key details secret would likely fail in a prolonged court battle anyway.

“The court will deny Plaintiff’s request to enjoin Defendants from enforcing or complying with the Select Committee’s August 25, 2021, requests because Plaintiff is unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claims or suffer irreparable harm, and because a balance of the equities and public interest bear against granting his requested relief,” she said.

Thompson was informed of the judge’s decision during an interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo at 9:16 p.m., and he welcomed the news, noting that this congressional investigation would not be deterred.

Trump’s legal team did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump has already appealed the decision, however, and that appellate court fight could stall the National Archives and Records Administration from releasing it by its deadline this Friday.

The autocratic former president—who refused to concede, deployed associates across the nation to undermine faith in election results, and tried to strong-arm Georgia’s top elections official to “find” nonexistent votes—laid out a bizarre legal theory in this lawsuit.

His lawyer, Jesse Binnall, argued that Trump could still assert executive privilege with the expectation that current President Joe Biden must abide by it. Legal scholars immediately noted that the argument is nonsensical, given the obvious fact that Trump is no longer president, and his successor is under no obligation to abide by his wishes.

Chutkin touched on that in her opinion, ripping into Trump for attempting to assert expanded power.“Plaintiff does not acknowledge the deference owed to the incumbent President’s judgment. His position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity.’ But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” she wrote.