An organizer of the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the deadly Capitol insurrection said Thursday that she feels “terrible” for Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a right-wing activist who urged Republican lawmakers and the White House to overturn the 2020 election.

Caroline Wren, the former national finance adviser for Donald Trump’s campaign, also claimed that she has never met Thomas, who she said is being embarrassed by Congress.

“Did you or your fellow organizers have contact with her?” MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked.

“No, it was funny. I have never had the opportunity to meet Ginni. I have never spoken with her, but I feel terrible for her,” Wren said. “She’s a private citizen. She has every right to her own beliefs, and I have a very big problem with Congress taking private messages of individuals and selectively leaking those to sort of embarrass and humiliate people on national television.”

The House Jan. 6 committee is looking to interview Thomas about her communications regarding the 2020 election. Thomas, whom Wren called a “wonderful, strong, passionate leader,” admitted to being at the Jan. 6 rally.

The cable news appearance by Wren, whom the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed, comes shortly after a report that the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation is now looking not just at rally attendees but at rally planners like herself and those closely tied to Trump.

Later in the interview, Wren refused to criticize Trump for telling his supporters on Jan. 6 to march to the Capitol building. “I do not believe that one led to the other,” she claimed.

Also, when Melber cited estimates that 2,000 of 10,000 rally attendees breached the Capitol, Wren insisted that the total number of rally goers was “way, way more”—a comment reminiscent of the Trump administration’s false claims about Inauguration Day attendance in 2017.