CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
CUFFED
Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston Arrested at Capitol Hill Climate Change Protest
Read it at USA Today
Actors Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston were arrested Friday afternoon at a climate change protest on Capitol Hill, USA Today reports. The Grace and Frankie co-stars were pictured being handcuffed by Capitol Police, and Fonda was seen in the back of a law enforcement van. According to NBC News, Waterston said it was his first time getting arrested. Fonda was arrested just last week for taking part in a climate change protest organized by Fire Drill Fridays. “Scientists tell us the tipping point for catastrophe is only 11 years off, but there is still time if we move quickly,” Fonda is heard saying in a video posted by the group. The U.S. Capitol Police has not yet commented on the matter.