Donald Trump received an awkward compliment about himself and his youngest son from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a White House dinner.

Trump, 79, held a state dinner for Takaichi, 65, on Thursday to mark her first official visit to Washington since becoming Japan’s first female prime minister last October.

The president congratulated her on her election win, before Takaichi responded, saying through an interpreter that she wanted to congratulate him on an important anniversary.

Melania and Barron Trump arrive for Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Donald, tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good-looking gentleman.”

The MAGA audience laughed and applauded the compliment to 6-foot-9-inch Barron, who turns 20 on Friday.

“As I see you Donald, it is very clear where he got it, of course, from his parents, there is no doubt about it,” the prime minister continued. “So Donald, if I may ask you, please convey my sincere happy birthday wishes to him.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Donald Trump in the White House. screen grab

The ultra-conservative Takaichi has long opposed legislation allowing women to keep their maiden names after marriage, believing it is against tradition. She is also against same sex marriage.

Her views may align with Barron, who has been linked to the “manosphere,” where many influencers have misogynistic and homophobic views.

American influencer Justin Waller reveals in the new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere that he dined at Mar-a-Lago with the president’s youngest son.

Waller, 40, says in the documentary, “I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. I met Donald that night.”

“I’ve been to Mar-a-Lago four or five times,” he bragged.

Waller has posted an image on social media of himself and Barron, and himself and the president at Mar-a-Lago.

Justin Waller pictured with Trump, Barron Trump, and other misogynistic influencers at the president's Mar-a-Lago-Lago club. @justinwaller17/Instagram

In the documentary, Waller’s partner Kristen said they have separate lanes in their relationship.

“My lane is changing diapers, cooking and cleaning, and his lane is working,” she explains. “We don’t cross into each other’s lane. It works for us.”

The pair are not married, and Waller says he believes in “one-sided monogamy.” He told Theroux, “Women don’t want to sleep with other men when they love a man,” and that his partner “doesn’t talk” to other men.

In a previous interview with The New York Times, Waller claimed that Barron admires woman-hating manosphere figure Andrew Tate.

Barron has reportedly spoken on the phone with Andrew Tate, right. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

During the conversation, Waller and Barron reportedly discussed their shared belief that Romanian prosecutors were targeting Tate and his brother Tristan—who face human trafficking charges from multiple women across several countries—as part of an effort to silence them.

Like his mother, Barron is relatively elusive for a member of the Trump family. The New York University student has no social media presence and did not even appear at the premiere of his mother’s vanity documentary, Melania.

He did, however, appear with his family at last month’s State of the Union address. Barron resides at the White House while attending NYU’s D.C. campus.