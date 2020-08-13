Jared Kushner Talks Up Kanye West’s ‘Great Ideas’ After Secret Meeting
REAL FRIENDS
For the first time, Jared Kushner publicly addressed his recent secret meeting in Colorado with Kanye West during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday. “Kanye has been a friend of mine, I’ve known him for about 10 years and we talk every now and then about different things,” he said. “And we both happened to be in Colorado so we got together and we had a discussion about a lot of things.”
“He has great ideas for what he would like to see happen in the country. And that’s why he has the candidacy that he has been doing,” Kushner continued. “But again, there’s a lot of issues that the president has championed, that he admires and it was great to have a friendly discussion.”
In an interview following the meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times, West told Forbes that Kushner said, “We don’t have Black leaders—we just have hustlers.” But the rapper had reportedly tried to stop Forbes from printing the quote, saying, “I love Jared. I was just... that’s my boy, you know? That’s really my boy. So I prefer to not drop his name.”
West has openly admitted that his campaign is intended to act as a spoiler to hurt Biden and has received assistance from GOP operatives to get on the ballot in certain states.