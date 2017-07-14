Kushner’s Lawyer Abbe Lowell Taking Over Russia Case

Jamie Gorelick, one of the lawyers representing White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on matters relating to the Russia investigation, said Friday she is stepping back from the case but “will continue to work on the matters for which we were originally retained, with regard to ethics compliance, the SF-86 process, and related issues." Gorelick said that Kushner decided on the change. Abbe Lowell, a criminal-defense attorney, will now be in charge of the inquiry. He has represented high-profile clients including John Edwards and Jack Abramoff. "As we have stated, once Bob Mueller and three of our partners left the firm to form the Special Counsel's Office, we advised Jared to get independent legal advice on whether to continue with us as counsel," Gorelick said. "As a result of this process, Jared decided that Abbe would represent him in the Russia-related inquiries. We are currently helping Abbe’s team."
