Jared Kushner’s Shadow Role in Trump’s Transition Team Revealed

Former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and nepotism hall of famer Jared Kushner has been quietly advising the Republican nominee’s transition team, according to a new report.

One of the most consequential figures during Trump’s term in office, Kushner, 43, has kept a low profile during the 2024 election, insisting he is focused on his investment firm, Affinity Partners, which has mysteriously failed to make any money for its clients while taking in billions from Saudi and other government groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

That hasn’t stopped the former senior advisor to the president from huddling with his father-in-law’s transition co-chair, Howard Lutnick, about building out a roster of appointees ready to carry out the MAGA agenda on day one, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Former advisor Jared Kushner looks on as his father-in-law, former president Donald Trump, speaks in the Oval Office. Getty Images

The Journal reported Lutnick, the billionaire CEO of investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, has frequently leaned on Kushner for references for people he worked with in the Trump White House, and for advice about how to present potential nominees to the former president.

Lutnik first confirmed Kushner’s involvement to independent journalist Michael Tracey last month, though didn’t offer details.

Trump transition team co-chair @howardlutnick did not reveal who would hold top positions in a second Trump administration. But, he told @mtracey that Jared Kushner is "actively helping" him to find "talent:" pic.twitter.com/BhirkiN1fO — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) October 3, 2024

Kushner apparently offered the guidance that it’s best to give the tempestuous Trump three or four names for every position and let his whims dictate the final call.

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have been virtually absent from the public-facing component of this year’s Trump campaign—their only notable appearance was as part of the family entourage at this year’s Republican National Convention.

By contrast, Ivanka introduced her father in major prime time convention speeches in 2016 and 2020.

Lutnick has also spoke to MAGA billionaire and alleged semen offerer upper Elon Musk, who has spent tens of millions to help elect Trump and advocated for cutting $2 trillion a year from the federal budget.

Lutnick’s activities haven’t been universally welcomed in Trump World, the Journal said. Some MAGA diehards began fretting after Lutnick told a dinner of donors from New York’s financial elite last month that he needs resumes from their well-heeled networks to fill thousands of jobs in a potential second Trump administration.

Many in Trump’s camp are deeply suspect of Wall Street.

“Howard’s not a regular Wall Street guy—he’s a real MAGA guy,” Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., an honorary transition team co-chair, told the Journal, of Lutnick. “Have you heard him talk about tariffs? Have you heard him talk about shredding the deep state bureaucracy? He’s one of us.”