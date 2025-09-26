Jasmine Crockett Reveals How She Keeps Getting Under Trump’s Skin

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett revealed how she has been getting under President Donald Trump’s skin as the two have continued to clash publicly.

The Democratic congresswoman shared her approach during an appearance Thursday on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes, speaking shortly after the Trump administration indicted former FBI Director James Comey.

“I want the American people to know that when you stand up to a bully, you win. Do not back down. Do not bend. You allow them to go and wage their threats,” Crockett said.

Crockett has built a reputation on Capitol Hill for fiery speeches and for frequently sparring with MAGA lawmakers. Trump and Crockett have traded barbs before, but on Thursday the president appeared particularly enraged when her name was mentioned in the Oval Office. He launched into a rant, claiming she had a “low IQ.”

“If everybody starts to bend, for sure, what is left of our democracy will be gone. And unfortunately, that is exactly what [Trump] wants. And even more sadly, is that many of his followers agree with this,” Crockett told Hayes.

She was responding to Hayes’ question about developments this month. That included reports that a senior Justice Department official had directed more than a half dozen U.S. attorney’s offices to prepare plans to investigate a group funded by billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, whom Trump has said should be jailed; Comey’s indictment; and ABC’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel from the air over remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing.

The left has accused the president of gutting free speech after the Federal Communications Commission threatened ABC over Kimmel’s monologue.

Hayes noted on air that Trump seemed “somewhat obsessed” with Crockett, observing that he had been talking about her frequently.

In his Oval Office remarks, Trump suggested Crockett should take an aptitude test.

“Let me tell you before you even ask: She’s a very low IQ person,” Trump claimed. “I mean, if we ever have to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one who should take one because she shouldn’t even be…”

The president trailed off, before continuing.

“So I have no idea what you’re gonna—but I don’t even think we should waste our time. This is a low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson,” Trump said, shaking his head.

