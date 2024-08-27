Kelce Brothers Sign $100M+ Deal for Their ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Jason and Travis Kelce have signed a rights deal worth over $100 million for their “New Heights” podcast, according to reports.

The football star brothers agreed the megabucks deal with Amazon’s Wondery, which will get exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights, according to Variety. The report said the agreement would run for three years and would start next Wednesday, just before the new NFL season begins.

The Hollywood Reporter cited a source confirming that the deal was in the nine figures and “very competitive.” The colossal payday comes less than two years after the siblings launched the show in September 2022.

Jason played as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement in March, while Travis still plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The pair were already able to pull a large audience eager to hear about the league and their careers within it, but the show was transfigured into a pop cultural force of its own when Travis started dating Taylor Swift last year.

“New Heights” is now regularly ranked as the top sports podcast in Spotify and Apple charts during the NFL season and it has also scooped multiple awards—including podcast of the year at the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” the Kelce brothers said in a statement, according to Variety. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’!”

Wondery CEO Jen Sargent added that her company had followed the podcast since its inception. “‘New Heights’ on the surface is a sports podcast, and sports is such a well-listened-to category,” she said. “But it’s become a cultural phenomenon—they’re in that cultural zeitgeist.”

The deal will keep the show widely available on podcast services and YouTube while also offering ad-free listening to Wondery+ subscribers, reports say.

It’s the latest off-field success for the brothers. Travis is set to appear in his first TV role in the FX series Grotesquerie in September and he’s also slated to host Prime Video’s game show Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?