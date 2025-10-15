Jason Kelce Dragged Into MAGA’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl Drama

Jason Kelce was forced set the record straight after getting tangled in MAGA’s uproar over Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

Social media lit up Tuesday with news that the retired NFL star had condemned MAGA for their outrage at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl slot.

Several MAGA X accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers quoted Kelce as saying, “If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future.”

On Tuesday evening, Kelce, 37, clarified that he had never made such a statement.

I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now. I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) October 14, 2025

“I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now,” Kelce wrote on X.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center said he appreciated the community notes that had appeared on X posts to flag the false statement, which was also amplified by left-wing X accounts.

“But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real,” he added.

Jason Kelce's wife, podcast host Kylie Kelce, has said her views “aggressively lean” left. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

A host of MAGA firebrands—including President Donald Trump himself—have lashed out at Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance in Feb. 2026.

The president slammed the NFL’s decision to feature the Latino superstar—a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies—as “absolutely ridiculous” last week.

There has been widespread speculation about Kelce and his younger brother Travis’s politics, particularly since both are in relationships with outspokenly liberal women.

The older Kelce is married to podcast host Kylie Kelce, who has said her views “aggressively lean” left. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift—who became a frequent target of Trump after she endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024.

Carlos Santana similarly had to set the record straight this week, saying in a statement, “Fear is the flavor right now. Fear is what motivates ignorant people to put words in my mouth—saying that I didn’t want Bad Bunny to be represented at the Super Bowl. I never said that, nor would I ever.” Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Like Kelce, legendary guitarist Carlos Santana had to step in after false reports claiming he had criticized Bad Bunny’s booking and offered to take his spot circulated this week.

“I congratulate and celebrate Bad Bunny‘s success and his position right now with the world and with the Super Bowl,” Santana said in a statement. “I feel total oneness with what he’s doing because we are here to utilize art to complement and bring the world closer to harmony and oneness.”