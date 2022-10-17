Jason Sudeikis Lay Under Olivia Wilde’s Car Amid Nasty Split, Nanny Claims
In a report published Monday by the Daily Mail, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s unnamed nanny makes some eyebrow-raising claims about the former couple’s doomed relationship. The anonymous woman provided unverified screenshots of texts between herself, Wilde, and Sudeikis from the dark days leading up to the pair’s acrimonious 2020 split, apparently showing a desperate Sudeikis insisting, “Love will win. #believe.” The nanny alleges that Wilde dumped Sudeikis in early November, leaving him for Harry Styles. (Wilde previously fiercely denied a relationship crossover to Vanity Fair, calling speculation on the alleged affair “complete horseshit.”) Sudeikis, “heartbroken,” learned the full truth of the relationship, the nanny said, after discovering incriminating messages on an Apple Watch. In between “out-of-control crying” bouts, the woman added, Sudeikis banned her from playing the Brit’s music near his two young children. The final straw apparently came days later, in the form of a special salad dressing Wilde prepared at their Los Angeles home. This allegedly sparked a confrontation that escalated to Sudeikis throwing himself in front of Wilde’s car as she tried to leave. “He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” the nanny recalled. She alleged that Sudeikis fired her with little warning—and no severance pay—in February. In a joint statement, Wilde and Sudeikis told news outlets: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”