Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Join Forces to Respond to Ex-Nanny’s ‘Scurrilous’ Claims

Nothing like working against a common enemy to bring a bitterly separated celebrity couple back together, even if just for a few dozen words.

Hours after a bombshell Daily Mail interview with their former nanny was published on Monday, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde denied her “false and scurrilous accusations” in a joint statement that also doubled as a confirmation that the unnamed woman was who she claimed to be.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said, according to E! News.

“Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” their statement continued. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The nanny had earlier made several eyebrow-raising claims about the fall of the house of Wilde-Sudeikis. She alleged that Wilde dumped Sudeikis in early November 2020, leaving him for Harry Styles just weeks after beginning production on Don’t Worry Darling. This directly contradicts the narrative Wilde has thus far sought to put forth, fiercely denying any relationship crossover to Vanity Fair in September and calling rumors of any alleged cheating “complete horseshit.”

The woman also provided unverified screenshots of texts between herself and her former employers from the dark days of the pair’s acrimonious and drawn-out split, with one message apparently showing a desperate Sudeikis insisting to her, “Love will win. #believe.”

A “broken-hearted” Sudeikis learned the full truth of Wilde’s relationship with Styles after getting dumped, the nanny said, when he discovered incriminating messages on Wilde’s Apple Watch. In between “out-of-control crying” bouts, the woman added, Sudeikis then banned her from playing the Brit’s music near his two young children.

The final straw apparently came about a week later, in the form of a “special salad dressing” Wilde prepared at the couple’s Los Angeles home. This allegedly sparked a confrontation that escalated to Sudeikis throwing himself in front of Wilde’s car as she tried to leave.

“He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” the nanny recalled.

She alleged that Sudeikis fired her with little warning—and no severance pay—in February. “I was so happy in what I do,” she told the tabloid. “This just tore me apart.”