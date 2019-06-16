Jay-Z’s Charity Backs Couple Who Say Phoenix Cops Pulled Gun on 4-Year-Old

A Phoenix couple who say police pointed a gun at their child after their 4-year-old took a doll from a Family Dollar store are getting support from Jay-Z’s charity. Team ROC has offered legal assistance to Dravon Ames and his fiancee Iesha Harper and said the cops involved in the incident should be fired, according to the Arizona Republic. “There is no place for that behavior in our world—let alone our justice system—and we are calling for the immediate termination of the police officers in question,” said Dania Diaz of Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company. “We are committed to supporting the family to ensure that justice is served.” Ames, 22, and Harper, 24, who is pregnant, have filed a $10 million suit against the city of Phoenix.