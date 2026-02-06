JD Vance Grovels After MAGA Feud With Trump ‘Confidante’

JD Vance said he has “no problem” with Donald Trump confidant Laura Loomer, the far-right conspiracy theorist whom he had called “disgraceful” just last week.

Vance, in an interview with the Daily Mail, downplayed the tiff between the two after Loomer, 32, criticized his speaking gig at the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

“Why is the GOP pushing more abortion messaging in a midterm election year? Didn’t they learn their lesson in 2018?” Loomer wrote on X, claiming that Trump “doesn’t like when the GOP focuses on abortion” after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Vance, 41, fired back at Loomer for being “disgraceful” and “attacking the administration and sowing division.”

That seems to be water under the bridge now.

Vance and Loomer argued over his appearance at the March for Life last month. Vance has since said he has "no problem" with Loomer. X/JDVance

“I’ve got no problem with Laura Loomer,” Vance said. “Sometimes people say things on the internet to get on my nerves, and I respond to them. Sometimes they say things that get on my nerves and I ignore them.”

“I’m not trying to reinvigorate my spat with Laura Loomer. I said what I said, I’m going to disagree with Laura from time to time. But she is a person that both me and the president talk to,” he continued, referring to Loomer as a “confidant” of his.

Vance went further by saying he admired her loyalty to Trump.

Loomer is a "confidant" of the president, Vance admitted. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

“I admire that. She just is who she is. If she disagrees with you, she’s going to call you out. Laura Loomer and I can have our disagreements while fundamentally being aligned on supporting the president’s agenda,” he said.

Vance also chalked up the disagreement to the GOP being a big tent.

“I’ve got friends who criticize Laura Loomer. I’ve got friends like Laura Loomer who criticize other friends. It’s a nature of being in a political coalition that controls all three of the major elected branches of government,” he said.

Vance defended speaking at the March for Life after Loomer claimed that "Trump doesn't like when the GOP focuses on abortion." Alex Wong/Getty Images

Loomer and Tucker Carlson, for instance, also traded shots last year.

Loomer reciprocated Vance’s kind words when asked by the Daily Mail about his comments.

“I have no ill-will against the Vice President, and I want to see him and President Trump have nothing but success,” she said. “I hope they both have very prosperous political futures.”

Loomer added: “I’m not going to wish for the pilot of the plane to crash the plane. Why would I want JD Vance and President Trump to fail? I don’t. I want them to have a lot of success in everything that they do.”