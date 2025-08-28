JD Vance Pushes Wild Taylor Swift ‘Super Bowl Wedding’ Conspiracy

JD Vance has waded into one of the NFL’s most bizarre fan theories, speculating that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship could lead to preferential treatment for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In an exclusive interview with USA Today, the vice president spoke about the pop star’s engagement to Kelce and how that might benefit the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“I will say as a football fan−as a Cincinnati Bengals fan−I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” Vance said.

“You guys can’t sort of have this, I’m worried they’re going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season,” he added. “Can’t do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else.”

Vance continued: “So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, look, you guys got to be fair. Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The vice president’s comments echo long-running conspiracy chatter that the NFL has been biased toward the Chiefs throughout their dynasty.

Kansas City Chiefs have won nine straight AFC West titles and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times in the last six years.

Vance did offer congratulations to the couple, as did President Donald Trump. “Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said during a marathon cabinet meeting Monday. “I think it’s—I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Trump said he "hates" Taylor Swift, but congratulated her on her engagement. Anna Barclay/Anna Barclay/Getty Images

The presidential blessing is notable given Trump’s past hostilities toward Swift. Last September, after the pop star endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.” He has since unleashed a series of tirades against the singer, though he steered clear of that rhetoric when asked about her engagement.