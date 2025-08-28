JD Vance Tells Dems to ‘Have Sense of Humor’ About Politics

JD Vance called on Democrats to not be so serious about the Trump administration’s track record since January.

The vice president told Fox News host Will Cain Thursday that Democrats could actually learn from Donald Trump and “laugh at themselves.”

Vance began by mentioning how his grandmother believed that politicians should have a sense of humor.

“Democrats, the one thing they should learn from President Trump is to laugh at themselves a little bit,” Vance said. “They don’t have to be so serious. They don’t have to get offended at everything. Sometimes it’s actually a good thing to have a sense of humor about our political process.”

Cain then mentioned California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s imitations of Trump on social media, which the Democrat has said is to make Trump’s supporters see how the president’s behavior comes off when done by someone else. But Vance, like some of Cain’s colleagues, knocked Newsom for not being “authentic.”

Vance said Democrats should "learn from President Trump" and "laugh at themselves a little bit." Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The lesson of Donald Trump, the lesson of President Trump in American politics, is you’ve got to be authentic to yourself, and when I see Gavin Newsom trying to act like Donald Trump, that’s the opposite of authenticity,” Vance said.

“He’s not trying to be Gavin Newsom, whoever that is. He’s trying to be a fake carbon copy of Donald Trump, and it just doesn’t work. You can’t mimic the king. You can’t mimic the master.”

As for Vance’s advice about taking a joke, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hasn’t appeared to follow it. After South Park mocked her, she griped that “it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look.”