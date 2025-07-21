Epstein Scandal Books and Shows Blow Up as Trump Desperately Scrambles to Drown It Out

Sales of books covering the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein have exploded, in a clear indication of the public’s insatiable obsession with the saga and President Donald Trump’s recent handling of the scandal.

Streams of documentaries on Netflix have also gone through the roof, CNN reports, as people scramble for information on the sex offences committed by the disgraced financier.

Copies of books, including the “Perversion of Justice” by investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, have become hard to find in the clamber, with the writer posting on X: “If you’re having trouble getting my book, I’m told the publisher is printing more copies.”

Interest in the case has rocketed during the ongoing hullabaloo over the White House’s hesitancy to release the full investigation files and the MAGA faithful’s demands for openness on Epstein.

A joint memo from the Justice Department and the FBI in July stated that while there was “300 gigabytes of data” there was no “client list” and—citing court limitations were the case to have gone to trial—authorities “found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials.”

The announcement drove a wedge between the administration and parts of his usually loyal MAGA base.

In July 2019, the charges against Jeffrey Epstein were outlined after his arrest in New York City. SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

It also stirred Republican division in Congress—until a frothing Trump made a wild U-turn— saying: “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”

His reluctant statement came during a flurry of attempts to get people to move on from the case, which caused tension between parts of his base and the administration—members of which had spoken openly and passionately about their desire for the files to be released during the 2024 election campaign.

Pam Bondi was asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files at Donald Trump’s July 2025 Cabinet meeting. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Among them was Vice President JD Vance, who last year told Theo Von on his podcast: “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list, that is an important thing.”

Trump has also taken to clapping back at those calling for declassification, querying at a recent cabinet meeting, “are people still talking about this guy, this creep?”

He’s also lashed out at parts of MAGA accusing them of falling into what he depicted as a trap laid by Democrats.