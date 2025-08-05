Jeffrey Epstein Secretly Filmed Me Naked and Kept the Tape: Model

Stacey Williams, a model who dated Jeffrey Epstein, said that he once confessed that he had secretly filmed her while she was naked.

On the latest episode of The Daily Beast Podcast, Williams told host Joanna Coles that the incident happened after the first time she stayed over at Epstein’s house.

“He said to me, ‘You know, I have video of you undressed, naked in the bedroom, and it’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.’ Or something really creepy like that,” she recalled.

The former model said that the admission may have been Epstein’s attempt to assert control over her.

“He liked to send out little signals and eke out little drops of what was really, I think, going on. And then he wouldn’t expand upon it,” Williams said. “So it was just enough for you to kind of stop and think, ‘Well, wait, what? What did you just say?’”

“The woman I am today—as a fully formed, hopefully somewhat more actualized person—would look and say, ‘What did you just say to me? What are you signaling right now?’“ said Williams, now 57.

However, at the time, Epstein was older and had “a bunch of power,” so his words “would stick out as odd, but it was very hazy as to the meaning,” she said.

Stacey Williams at a Sports Illustrated promotional event in 1996—three years after she dated Epstein. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Williams, who was about 25 at the time, dated Epstein, then about 40, for several months in 1993. It wasn’t long after this incident that she broke up with him, she said.

Williams, who came to New York from rural Pennsylvania to be a model, said she started dating Epstein after they exchanged numbers at a Christmas party hosted by Donald Trump in 1992.

She said that dating Epstein was “very odd,” because “he didn’t like to go to restaurants. He said he didn’t like humanity.” She said that although they spoke on the phone daily for four or five months, they “didn’t have a very sexual relationship.”

Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in a New York City jail cell in August 2019. Kypros/Getty Images

At the time, Williams saw flashes of a “dark and twisted” side to Epstein, who occasionally made “subtle” threats to people. “He liked to intimidate,” she said.

It would be more than 25 years before Epstein would face the justice system for the full scale of his underage sex-trafficking operation. The disgraced financier died in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. It was ruled a suicide.

While appearing on the podcast, Williams recalled another shocking incident from her time with Epstein: She said she was brazenly groped by Trump while Epstein watched.

The allegation, which was first reported by The Guardian in Oct. 2024, was denied at the time by the Trump campaign. The White House did not return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Williams said that Epstein brought her along as he dropped by Trump’s office one day, which she says was not out of the ordinary as the two men were “good friends.”

Williams said she froze when, out of nowhere, Trump started groping her.

“I was just confused because they were continuing to talk, as if nothing’s happening,” she said. “Everything Donald does is hidden in its brazenness. You just do it right out there and everyone goes, ‘Well, that can’t be happening because it’s totally wrong and he’s doing it right in front of everyone, so therefore it can’t be happening.’ I mean that’s what went through my head at that point.”

Epstein, who had no reaction while the groping was happening, became enraged after they exited the building. “He just turned and started yelling at me and said, ‘Why did you let him do that?’” she recalled.

Epstein and Trump were friends in the 1990s and early 2000s and were often photographed together at social events.

Trump and Epstein were friends in the 1990s and early 2000s. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Over the last month, Trump has faced a crisis centering on Epstein. The blowback was sparked by the administration’s announcement that there was no evidence in the government’s files on Epstein of a so-called “client list” or that he was murdered.