Jeffrey Epstein Wrote Jailhouse Letter to Pervy Gymnastics Doc

Read it at Associated Press
During his 36 days in prison, accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein tried to connect with Dr. Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics doctors convicted of molesting scores of athletes. The Associated Press reports that a letter from the disgraced billionaire to the disgraced physician was returned to sender; the content of the letter was not revealed. The missive was disclosed in 4,000 pages of documents related to Epstein’s jailhouse suicide obtained by the Associated Press.