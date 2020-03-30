Jeffrey Epstein’s Hollywood Pipeline Ran Straight to Harvey Weinstein

Jeffrey Epstein used his connections to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to impress young women, and even helped one victim land a role in a horror movie produced by a Weinstein-owned company, The Daily Beast has learned.

Chauntae Davies was recruited into Epstein’s trafficking ring in 2001, when she was a 21-year-old massage therapy student in California. She says the perverted financier groomed and sexually abused her for years before she escaped in 2005.

Davies’ time in Epstein’s world included a 2002 humanitarian trip to Africa with former President Bill Clinton on the money-manager’s private jet. Actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey were along for the ride.