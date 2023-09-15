Jenna Ellis Well and Truly Turns on ‘Narcissistic’ Co-Defendant Trump
BURNT
Jenna Ellis, Donald Trump’s former senior legal adviser and current co-defendant in Georgia, has made a dramatic break from the former president, saying she will not support his third bid for the White House based on his inability to ever admit to wrongdoing. “I simply can’t support him for elected office again,” Ellis said during an episode of her show American Family Radio. “Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong.” Trump, for his part, had already turned on Ellis after she expressed some support for Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid earlier this year. Ellis, who falsely maintained that the 2020 election was stolen and also claimed she “would NEVER lie,” has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and soliciting the violation of an oath by a public officer. “I think that we do need to, as Americans and as conservatives and particularly as Christians, take this very seriously and understand where are we putting our vote,” she said on her show.