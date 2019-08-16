CHEAT SHEET
UNFOLLOW
Trolls Hijack Facebook Group for Missing Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos
A Facebook group devoted to the mystery of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos was hijacked by trolls and had to be shut down, the Stamford Advocate reported. Dulos, 50, a mother of five, vanished two months ago and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, has been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with her disappearance. The Facebook group had thousands of members who followed developments about the case—until someone either hacked or weaseled their way in, got administrator privileges and demoted or removed the original admins, the Advocate reported. Group creator Jonathan Riches said the trolls then shifted it to “pro-Fotis Dulos” or irrelevant content. Facebook recently announced plans to crack down on toxic content in members-only groups.