A-Rod and J-Lo Retain JPMorgan in Potential Bid for New York Mets: Report

Read it at Variety
The New York Mets face the prospect of new A-list owners, superstar Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who have retained JPMorgan Chase in their potential bid to acquire the team, Variety reported on Monday. The current owners of the Mets, the Wilpon family, had been on the verge of selling 80 percent of the team to Steve Cohen, a major hedge fund manager, for the princely sum of $2.6 billion when the deal fell through in last minute negotiations. A-Rod and J-Lo, reportedly worth about $700 million, are collaborating with Eric Mendell, JPMorgan’s co-head of North American media investment banking, in their effort, according to Variety.