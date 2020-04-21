CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    A-Rod and J-Lo Retain JPMorgan in Potential Bid for New York Mets: Report

    A-LIST TEAM

    Emma Tucker

    Mike Coppola/Getty

    The New York Mets face the prospect of new A-list owners, superstar Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who have retained JPMorgan Chase in their potential bid to acquire the team, Variety reported on Monday. The current owners of the Mets, the Wilpon family, had been on the verge of selling 80 percent of the team to Steve Cohen, a major hedge fund manager, for the princely sum of $2.6 billion when the deal fell through in last minute negotiations. A-Rod and J-Lo, reportedly worth about $700 million, are collaborating with Eric Mendell, JPMorgan’s co-head of North American media investment banking, in their effort, according to Variety

    Read it at Variety