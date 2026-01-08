‘Jeopardy!’ Host Goes Scorched Earth on Trump ‘Regime’

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has made his voting intention for 2028 clear.

“The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028,” said the 51-year-old host in a Bluesky post made hours after a masked ICE agent murdered 37-year-old Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good in her car.

Jennings' post came hours after an ICE agent killed Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota. Bluesky / Ken Jennings

Jennings also shared a post by writer Kashana Cauley that read, “They spent all that time complaining about crime in cities so they could implement their solution of killing people in cities.”

The posts come as Americans wrestle with the aftermath of Good’s killing. Good was killed after ICE agents accosted her car at an ICE protest in the city.

Video of the incident shows an ICE agent firing into Good’s car as she drives away from another ICE agent trying to open the driver’s side door of her Honda Pilot SUV.

Noem immediately smeared Good as a "domestic terrorist" while wearing an oversized cowboy hat. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Trump administration officials, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, and President Trump himself, have attempted to paint Good as a “domestic terrorist” and “rioter” who was attempting to run over the ICE agent who ultimately killed her.

Witnesses at the scene said Good was “obviously scared” when ICE agents began surrounding her car and was trying to get away. The footage shows Good trying to turn away from the ICE agent before he opens fire.

Good was the mother of a 6-year-old son, per the Minnesota Star-Tribune. Photos of her car show children’s toys in the glove compartment.

Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez told ABC News in the immediate aftermath of the killing that Good “was an observer” who was “watching out for our immigrant neighbors.”

Minnesota officials condemned ICE, the DHS, and the killing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the f--k out” in a press conference after the shooting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave a more polite version of the same sentiment, saying, “From here on, I have a very simple message: We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to "get the f--k" out in a defiant statement Wednesday. Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Jennings, a record-holding Jeopardy! champion who took over the show in 2022 after the death of Alex Trebek in 2020, has made no secret of his disdain for the Trump administration.

In June 2025, Jennings wrote a scathing takedown of Noem after the ICE boss couldn’t define “habeas corpus” in a Senate hearing. Before he became the new permanent host of Jeopardy!, Jennings regularly fired off tweets mocking conservatives.