Louisiana Man Charged With Murdering 3 Homeless People
A Louisiana man was arrested and charged in connection with the murders of three homeless people in Baton Rouge, police announced Thursday. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said that Jeremy Anderson, 29, was arrested Wednesday night on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. Paul said Anderson was detained after a search warrant was executed at his home, where police seized evidence that connected him to the murders. He also reportedly made “incriminating statements that placed him at the crime scene,” Paul said. Anderson reportedly lived less than two blocks from where the bodies were found, but his motive remains unclear. The first two shootings of Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, occurred on Dec. 13. Their bodies were found covered in blankets beside a shopping cart underneath the North Boulevard overpass in Baton Rouge. Tony Williams, 50, was found dead on the front porch of a vacated home on Friday morning.