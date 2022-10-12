Minnesota Boy, 12, Killed by Squirrel-Hunting Uncle

CHEAT SHEET
A 12-year-old Minnesota boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle on a squirrel hunting trip has died from his injuries, his family and law enforcement reported. According to a GoFundMe set up by his sister, Jeremy Her was struck behind his ear with a bullet that hit his spinal cord and left him without brain activity. His family took him off life support on Tuesday. “We kept hoping that maybe this was a dream and we’ll wake up from it all but his presence is missed, we miss his voice and his laughter,” the fundraiser read. The Cass County sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.