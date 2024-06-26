Jeremy Renner Describes His Snow Plow Accident in Excruciating Detail
SURVIVAL STORY
Jeremy Renner remembers the accident in colorful detail. The sound of his head cracking. The rhythm of the tires as it crushed his body and popped his eye socket. His legs, “twisted like a pretzel.” The Marvel star detailed the horrific Jan. 1, 2023 incident in Men’s Health, when he was pulled under a snow plow after clearing snow from his driveway. More than a year later, Renner is back at work after a long recovery, and talking about what happened to him that fateful day. “I remember my head cracking... it’s exactly like you think it would feel,” Renner said. “An immovable object and a crushing force, and something’s gotta give. But thank God my skull didn’t fully give. And then it kept going... Cheekbone broke, eye socket broke, and then from the crushing of getting run over by the machine, my eye bulged out. I could see my left eyeball with my right eyeball. I was screaming for a breath.” The accident happened near Renner’s home in Washoe County, Nevada. He describes his neighbors rushing to help and calling 911 while his nephew held his arm in place. “I was going through the checklist of my body, figuring it the fuck out. I’m thinking, ‘Ooo, shit, that’s gonna hurt later. Ooo, that’s my eyeball—that’s kinda weird!’ I’m like, ‘Shit, I wonder if this breathing trouble is just a cramp. Let me just get this breathing right, and then I can go tell the family we’re not going skiing today.’”