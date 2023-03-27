WATCH: Jeremy Renner Walks on Anti-Gravity Treadmill After Snowplow Accident
#RECOVERY
Jeremy Renner’s recovery continues apace, with the Hawkeye star sharing video of himself walking for the first time since being seriously injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share footage of him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill, a physical therapy instrument that helps support patients as they walk. “It’s like having a cane,” Renner can be heard saying, explaining that he’s only carrying “40 percent of my weight” on the machine. He captioned the post: “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.” After being hit by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat while trying to help a family member out of the deep snow at his home near Lake Tahoe, Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and extensive orthopedic injuries, later saying that he broke over 30 bones in the accident.