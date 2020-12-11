Jerry Falwell Jr. Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Liberty University
Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped his lawsuit against Liberty University, his ex-employer and the evangelical school his father founded. Falwell Jr. resigned in August after getting caught up in several scandals, including posting a bizarre photo of himself and another woman with their pants unzipped and being outed as participating in a voyeuristic sexual relationship with his wife and a Miami pool boy. Falwell Jr. had sued the school for defamation and breach of contract, claiming they accepted false accusations and fired him in an act of political retribution. But for now, Falwell Jr. told The News & Advance of Lynchburg he’s taking a “time out.” The school reacted to the dropped suit by saying “Falwell’s unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration from Liberty.” Falwell Jr. left open the possibility that he would take legal action against the school in the future.