Jerry Seinfeld Hints at Potential New ‘Seinfeld’ Ending
‘LITTLE SECRET’
On Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld performed a comedy set and teased a “little secret” in relation to the Seinfeld series finale that divided fans. “It hasn’t happened yet,” he told the crowd at the Boch Center in Boston. “And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you’ll see.” Despite receiving cheers from the audience, Seinfeld refused to share any more details. TVLine reached out to Seinfeld’s and David’s representatives but received no immediate comment. He has hinted at possible retrospective additions to the hit ’90s sitcom in the past, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 that they were at least considering a revival. On several Season 7 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, another sitcom created by David, Seinfeld teamed up with his fellow castmates Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander in a story where David was planning on creating a new series finale.