Jessica Biel Stands by Justin Timberlake—But Is ‘Not Happy’ About DWI

Justin Timberlake’s recent arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated or impaired has reportedly left his wife, Jessica Biel, “not happy,” but it looks like she won’t be saying “Bye Bye Bye” any time soon.

A source tells People that although Timberlake’s arrest was a “distraction” for Biel as she films her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, the actress “will always be by his side.”

The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed Timberlake’s arrest to The Daily Beast on Tuesday. Police said that the singer had failed both to stop his BMW at a stop sign and “to maintain his lane of travel.” According to NBC News, a criminal complaint states that the “Cry Me a River” singer refused three times to take a chemical test but presented with bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Timberlake allegedly told police, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” NBC News reports. Sources with knowledge of the night tell The Daily Beast that the martini in question was a Vesper, which an insider described as “all alcohol” with “no mixer.”

On Wednesday, a representative for Timberlake’s attorney, Ed Burke, told the New York Post in a statement that the lawyer “looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.” The legal team is “currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office,” according to the statement.

Burke previously told Us Weekly in a separate statement that the charge against Timberlake “was a single count because he refused the breath test. Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Timberlake’s arrest appears to have weighed on Biel as she films her new series, but according to a source who saw Biel on set, it did not detract from her performance. The source told People that although Biel appeared “tired” on Tuesday, she also “seemed very focused on filming.”

The on-set insider confirmed to People that the cast and crew on Biel’s new series “have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she’s excited about working.”

Meanwhile, a separate source told the magazine that while Biel “loves” Timberlake—whom the source described as “a great dad and husband”—the actress “doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative.”

Predictably, Timberlake detractors have pounced on his arrest, churning out a tsunami of memes on social media. At the same time, he’s also found defenders in media figures like Chris Cuomo and Gayle King. His court date is scheduled for June 26, and until then, at least, the discourse seems likely to continue.