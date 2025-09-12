Jessie J Responds After Mel B Called Her a ‘D***head’

Jessie J, 37, has responded to Mel B, 50, after the Spice Girl called her one of the “biggest d---head” celebrities she’s ever met.

“I’ve literally met her [Mel B] once at the Olympics and I was so starstruck that I literally couldn’t even speak,” Jessie J—whose real name is Jessica Cornish—told host Harriet Rose on UK’s KISS FM radio during a game of Say It Or Shot It.

The response comes two years after Mel B—real name Melanie Brown—answered a question on the British television chat show, The Big Narstie Show.

“Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you have met?” host Mo Gilligan asked Scary Spice in December 2022. Mel B then gave her list: “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J, and me.”

Mel B has previously named Jessie J as "overrated.” NBC/Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

“I was like, where has this come from?” The Price Tag singer said about her reaction to the comment.

“I went to message her and I was like Why? ' What did I do?” the singer said. “You know what, that’s your opinion, it is what it is,” she continued.

It wasn’t the first time the two British pop stars clashed. In 2019, Mel B appeared on U.K.’s Heart Radio and named Jessie J as the “most overrated” artist.

In response, Jessie J posted a video on Instagram of herself singing, captioned: “‘Overrated’ *Mel B voice*.”

The singer publicly revealed she was suffering from breast cancer in June.

In early August, Jessie J shared that she had developed an infection following her mastectomy. Later that month, she shared that she had to cancel and rearrange her upcoming tour dates to undergo further cancer treatment.

“I need to be better, I need to be healed,” she said in a short video posted on Instagram.

Jessie J performs for the first time since cancer surgery. Katja Ogrin/Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

On Sept. 6, the singer performed live for the first time since surgery at “Radio 2 in the Park 2025″ festival in Chelmsford, England.

“You have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years,” the pop star said from the stage, as reported by the Daily Mail. “It truly feels like I’m a little kid. Still doing what I love,” she added.