JFK’s Niece Tears Into ‘Insane’ MAGA Plot to Rename Kennedy Center for Trump

JFK’s niece Maria Shriver has blasted the intensifying MAGA makeover of the Kennedy Center.

Last week, Republicans on a House panel voted to rename the center’s opera house after first lady Melania Trump. Now, Missouri Rep. Bob Onder has proposed renaming the whole building after President Donald Trump.

Shriver, a journalist and ex-wife of former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, doesn’t like the idea, to say the least.

“This is insane. It makes my blood boil. It’s so ridiculous, so petty, so small minded,” she wrote on X Monday.

“Truly, what is this about? It’s always about something. ‘Let’s get rid of the Rose Garden. Let’s rename the Kennedy Center.’ What’s next?”

Shriver, pictured with Joe Biden last year, during a Women’s History Month reception at the White House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was opened in 1971. Its name pays homage to the president who was assassinated in 1963. JFK was also a key player in securing government and public funds for the center, according to the center’s website.

Onder’s bill would erase Kennedy’s name from the artistic hub. In a statement, he suggested that he thinks Trump is a more fitting choice.

“You would be hard-pressed to find a more significant cultural icon in the past 40 years than President Trump,” the congressman said.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center in June. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

“President Trump’s love and mastery of entertainment has stood the test of time and allowed him to capture Americans’ attention for decades.”

Dubbing the bill the Make Entertainment Great Again (MEGA) Act, Onder said Trump’s “golden touch has captivated and entertained audiences,” listing his TV appearances in shows such as The Apprentice, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Saturday Night Live.

He also lauded Trump for nixing the center’s “woke programming.”

When the motion to rename the opera house for the First Lady passed, Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, lashed out.

“Trump is obsessed with being bigger than JFK, with minimizing the many heroes of our past, as if that elevates him. It doesn’t,” he said in an Instagram post.

The move comes as part of a wider effort to reshape the center in Trump’s image.

In March, the president hijacked the institution by firing its board of trustees and naming himself chairman.

A board stocked with political allies now runs the show. Trump has branded past programming as “woke” and “terrible,” and vowed to give it a conservative reboot.