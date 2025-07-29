Politics

JFK’s Niece Tears Into ‘Insane’ MAGA Plot to Rename Kennedy Center for Trump

SMALL-MINDED PETTINESS

The effort to erase the assassinated president’s name from the artistic hub is picking up speed and critics.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. Trump was appointed chairman of the Kennedy Center on February 12, 2025, as a new board of trustees loyal to the US president brought his aggressive rightwing, anti-"woke" stamp to Washington's premier arts venue. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

JFK’s niece Maria Shriver has blasted the intensifying MAGA makeover of the Kennedy Center.

Last week, Republicans on a House panel voted to rename the center’s opera house after first lady Melania Trump. Now, Missouri Rep. Bob Onder has proposed renaming the whole building after President Donald Trump.

Shriver, a journalist and ex-wife of former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, doesn’t like the idea, to say the least.

“This is insane. It makes my blood boil. It’s so ridiculous, so petty, so small minded,” she wrote on X Monday.

“Truly, what is this about? It’s always about something. ‘Let’s get rid of the Rose Garden. Let’s rename the Kennedy Center.’ What’s next?”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. President Joe Biden and Maria Shriver, the former first lady of California, listen as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Women’s History Month reception in the East Room of the White House on March 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. The event is a part of the Biden administration’s Women’s Health Research initiative. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Shriver, pictured with Joe Biden last year, during a Women’s History Month reception at the White House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was opened in 1971. Its name pays homage to the president who was assassinated in 1963. JFK was also a key player in securing government and public funds for the center, according to the center’s website.

Onder’s bill would erase Kennedy’s name from the artistic hub. In a statement, he suggested that he thinks Trump is a more fitting choice.

“You would be hard-pressed to find a more significant cultural icon in the past 40 years than President Trump,” the congressman said.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center in the presidential limousine, also called 'The Beast,' for the opening performance of Les Misérables at the theater on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center in June. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

“President Trump’s love and mastery of entertainment has stood the test of time and allowed him to capture Americans’ attention for decades.”

Dubbing the bill the Make Entertainment Great Again (MEGA) Act, Onder said Trump’s “golden touch has captivated and entertained audiences,” listing his TV appearances in shows such as The Apprentice, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Saturday Night Live.

He also lauded Trump for nixing the center’s “woke programming.”

When the motion to rename the opera house for the First Lady passed, Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, lashed out.

“Trump is obsessed with being bigger than JFK, with minimizing the many heroes of our past, as if that elevates him. It doesn’t,” he said in an Instagram post.

The move comes as part of a wider effort to reshape the center in Trump’s image.

In March, the president hijacked the institution by firing its board of trustees and naming himself chairman.

A board stocked with political allies now runs the show. Trump has branded past programming as “woke” and “terrible,” and vowed to give it a conservative reboot.

He also floated plans to hijack the hosting of the annual Kennedy Center Honors, labeling himself the “king of ratings.”

