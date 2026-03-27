Jill Biden’s Secret Service Agent Accidentally Shoots Himself

Former first lady Jill Biden’s Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in the leg while protecting her at a major airport.

The Philadelphia Police Department told the local CBS affiliate that the agent’s gun went off while he was in an unmarked Chevrolet SUV near the Philadelphia International Airport, where Biden was catching a flight.

“On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment,” USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The agent is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident,” the statement continued.

The agent, who has yet to be identified, is in stable condition and being treated at an area hospital.

“Authorities have held the scene for investigation, and there have been no reports of other injuries or disruptions to airport operations,” Philadelphia police said in a statement.

The former first lady was not affected by the incident and was not in the area when it happened.

Dr. Jill Biden was a prominent figure in the Biden White House. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

On Wednesday, Biden attended the opening night of Public Charge, an off-Broadway play written by her former chief of staff, Julissa Reynoso. Fellow former first lady Hillary Clinton also attended the show.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Bidens for comment.

Since leaving office last year, she and former President Joe Biden have largely stayed out of the public eye.

Last month, her ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, was charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead in their Delaware home late last year.