One day after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) lashed out at him on Twitter for painting what he called a “vicious” and “angry” portrait of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey as a fetus, actor Jim Carrey fired back with a new painting of Cruz. Over a photo that closely resembled the Texas senator, Carrey wrote, “Some greasy Joe McCarthy wanna-be, who is shameless and will remain nameless, was lecturing me in the press about morality and civility after spending years in the Senate defending the rights of mass murderers to own AR-15s with which they massacre innocent children in their classrooms.” In his tweet, Cruz said, “Instead of insults & dehumanizing rage, we should return to civility.”

“I thought I must be dreaming, but I haven't woken up yet,” Carrey continued. “I guess this hypocrisy is the new American Dream.” His depiction of Gov. Ivey, who signed Alabama’s draconian abortion ban, drew widespread condemnation from the right. “I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama,” Carrey captioned that image.