Jim Jordan Calls CNN ‘Desperate’ for Reporting on Wrestling Scandal
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lashed out at CNN on Wednesday for reporting on the scandal surrounding his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. “Now @CNN is contacting all 100+ of our former staff and interns asking for dirt on me,” the congressman tweeted. “Getting desperate! How can you ever trust such #fakenews?” As of Wednesday, at least eight former wrestlers from the team have come to claim that Jordan knew about allegations of sexual abuse against Dr. Richard Strauss and took no action to stop it. Jordan has denied those claims, telling Fox News last week, “I never saw, never heard of, never told of any kind of abuse. We would’ve dealt with it if we knew of anything that happened.” A former wrestler who recalls informing Jordan directly about one such incident, told CNN, “He’s sitting here and directly lying.” Asked about Jordan’s denials last week, President Trump echoed what he has said about men like Roger Ailes, Roy Moore, and Rob Porter in the past: “I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind.”