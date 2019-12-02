Jimmy Carter Back in the Hospital for Treatment of Urinary Tract Infection

Former President Jimmy Carter was recently admitted to a hospital due to a urinary tract infection. A statement to ABC News said the 95-year-old was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Georgia over the weekend for “treatment for a urinary tract infection.” “He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon,” the statement read. “We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home.” The former president was recently discharged from another Georgia hospital on Nov. 27. According to the Carter Center, Carter recovered from a surgery to treat brain pressure caused by a subdural hematoma. He became the oldest-living U.S. president in history in March, after beating brain cancer that was diagnosed in 2015.