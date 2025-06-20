President Trump declared Thursday that he’ll decide whether to invade Iran within two weeks, but Jimmy Kimmel isn’t holding his breath.

“[Trump] enjoys making threats,“ Kimmel noted in his Thursday monologue, ”And he loves attaching them to timelines, too."

Kimmel showed viewers a 12-clip montage of Donald Trump falsely promising to have an answer on something for the public within two weeks. ADVERTISEMENT

For the last clip, which featured Trump promising to have a healthcare plan announced to replace Obamacare, Kimmel noted that he’d said this way back in July 2020.

“We’re still waiting for him to sign that health care plan,” Kimmel mused, “And almost all the other stuff too.”

Will Trump follow through on his two-week promise on an Iran decision, or will this be like his healthcare promise all over again? Kimmel sure seems to think it’ll be the latter.

“It’s always two weeks,” Kimmel noted. “For a guy whose catchphrase was ‘you’re fired,’ no one has ever given more two weeks notice than Donald J. Trump.”

Although Kimmel mocked Trump’s delay on Iran, he did sympathize a little with Trump’s position.

“This situation is very tricky for Trump because the MAGA-verse is intensely divided on this subject,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel explained that major MAGA figures like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and “the Klan mom Marjorie Taylor Greene” are strongly opposed to invading Iran. Meanwhile figures like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham are in favor of it.

“They want to take this opportunity to put Iran’s nuclear ambitions to a permanent end,” Kimmel said about the pro-invasion side of the MAGA divide.

“But Trump campaigned on this idea of America first,” Kimmel explained. “He said he will make peace, we will stay out of foreign wars, we will let everyone else worry about themselves.”