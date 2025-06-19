Loomer Threatens to Snitch on Conservatives Criticizing Trump in Raging MAGA Civil War

Laura Loomer has vowed not just to screenshot any MAGA supporters criticizing President Donald Trump on social media, but to collect all the posts and deliver them to the commander in chief.

The White House has been actively trying to temper a civil war that broke out this week among MAGA acolytes over whether the administration should provide military support for Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Officials have been reaching out to right-wing influencers, including Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens, all of whom have been critical of the president for considering an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. ADVERTISEMENT

As the White House works behind the scenes to try to win over the dissenters quietly, Loomer has taken a different approach, vowing to name and shame any conservatives who accuse the president of reneging on a campaign promise to keep the U.S. out of foreign wars.

Laura Loomer is aggressively criticizing other MAGA figures who are criticizing Trump. Laura Loomer/X

After calling on her followers earlier this week to take screenshots “of every single right winger who is s--- talking Trump,” she has now taken to declaring herself the “loyalty enforcer.”

“I am screenshotting everyone’s posts and I’m going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn’t,” she wrote Thursday in a post on X. “I think by now everyone know I mean it when I say I’m going to deliver something to Trump.”

Trump alarmed national security experts in April by firing Air Force General Timothy Haugh, who was head of U.S. Cyber Command, after Loomer accused him of not being loyal to the president and encouraged Trump to fire him during a private meeting.

Laura Loomer protested President Trump's criminal prosecutions—now she’s calling herself his “loyalty enforcer.” DUSTIN CHAMBERS/Dustin Chambers/REUTERS

Five key National Security Council aides were also fired as part of the purge.

Some members of Trump’s inner circle have branded Loomer as too extreme even by MAGA standards. She has called 9/11 an “inside job” and posted racist attacks against former vice president Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

In her post Thursday, Loomer accused influencers like Owens of failing to “lift a finger” to get Trump re-elected.