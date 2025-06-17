Far-right firebrand Laura Loomer called on her social media followers to “take screenshots of every single right winger who is s--t talking Trump right now,” as a MAGA civil war brews over Donald Trump’s posture on the Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump made a campaign pledge not to involve the U.S. in any overseas wars, pushing an America-first isolationist policy. Now, however, some MAGA hawks want the president to order strikes on uranium enrichment facilities in Iran to prevent the growing conflict from going nuclear—creating a schism between the pro-involvement camp and war-weary isolationists.

On board Air Force One after his early exit from the G7 in Calgary, Canada, on Monday, Trump warned Iran that the U.S. would "come down so hard if they do anything to our people." He said he hopes Iran's nuclear capabilities are "wiped out long before" any U.S. involvement.

Trump acolyte Loomer is firmly in the strike Iran camp and has devised a plan to round up evidence of every Republican calling for Trump to keep the U.S. out of the escalating conflict.

“Post them under this post. I have most of them. But I don’t want to miss any,” she wrote on X, where she has more than 1.7 million followers. The president himself shared one of the replies to the post from a seemingly random user with 867 followers.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs early from the G7 Leaders' Summit. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The user, @Deedar416, wrote to Loomer, “Why must you be so tough?”

The Trump administration has been relatively tight-lipped about where it stands, but Trump on Monday called for the evacuation of the entire population of Tehran after stating that Iran “should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign.”

“I told them to sign,” Trump ranted on Truth Social. “What a shame, and waste of human life. IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the highest-profile MAGA figures to warn against any U.S. intervention in the hostilities. Steve Bannon, on his War Room podcast, also said “we have to stop” any American involvement in the war.

Tucker Carlson, pictured with Trump in October 2024, has said his Israel-Iran stance with define Trump's presidency. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Carlson said last week that Trump was “complicit in the act of war” and that his next move in the conflict between Iran and Israel “will define Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Loomer has accused the former Fox News host of being a fake Trump supporter. “Can we stop pretending like @TuckerCarlson is a true Trump supporter?” she wrote on X Monday.

Trump himself called him out on Truth Social, saying: “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Greene, meanwhile, has been outspoken against U.S. troops returning to the firing line in the Middle East. She posted on Facebook: “Real America First/MAGA wants world peace for all people and doesn’t want our military killed and forever injured physically and mentally.”

Screenshots of both Carlson and Greene appeared repeatedly in the comments on Loomer’s post.

The schism has reportedly filtered into the Pentagon, too. Elbridge Colby, undersecretary of defense for policy, is said to want to focus on the threat from China, whereas more traditional Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton, as well as senior Pentagon officials like Gen. Michael Kurilla, the Centcom commander, have pushed for a more hawkish approach to Iran.

“I have provided the secretary of defense and the president with a wide range of options,” Kurilla said last week, responding to questions about the country’s preparedness.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in a MAGA faction that is fiercely opposed to U.S. intervention in the Middle East. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Mitch McConnell, the former Senate Republican leader, reckons the hawks are beating the doves. “What’s happening here is some of the isolationist movement led by Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon are distressed we may be helping the Israelis defeat the Iranians,” he told CNN. “I would say it’s been kind of a bad week for the isolationists.”

Focus has shifted to Trump’s position on the conflict because Israel does not have the type of bombs needed to obliterate the mountain fortress that houses Iran’s nuclear programme; America does.

A Sunday Wall Street Journal editorial framed the argument clearly: “A neutral U.S. means a longer war.”

On Monday, Trump cut short a visit to Canada as part of the G7 summit to deal with the conflict in the Middle East.