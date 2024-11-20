Jimmy Kimmel Shocked to Admit MTG Is Right About One Thing

Covering the ongoing fallout from Donald Trump’s controversial pick of Matt Gaetz as the new Attorney General, Jimmy Kimmel in his monologue Tuesday found himself rooting for a long-time foe.

“Things are already nuts,” Kimmel said. “If you want to know what the Republican Party is right now, this is a tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene. I think this says it all. She’s defending Matt Gaetz...”

Kimmel read aloud Greene’s post, where the congresswoman argued that if her House colleagues wanted to release Gaetz’s ethics report, then they should release all the ethics reports they have on every House member.

“Yes, all the ethics reports and claims,” Greene wrote, “All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money. The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews. Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset.”

“If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight.”

Kimmel replied, “Great. Do that ... Let the cheeseburgers fall where they may.”

Kimmel continued, “She’s specifically saying: If you reveal what an unfit, corrupt, sleazy dirtbag Matt Gaetz is, so help me God, I’ll let the voters know that you are too. OK, I agree with the bleached-blonde bad-built butch body. Put everything out there.”

Kimmel also joked about Trump’s newest round of questionable cabinet picks, including his choice of talk-show personality Dr. Oz to run the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs, and former WWE CEO Linda McMahon to lead the Department of Education.

“What the WWF is going on here?” Kimmel joked.

Later, responding to a clip of a Newsmax guest comparing the quality of Trump’s cabinet picks to “the Founding Fathers,” Kimmel replied, “The Three Stooges is more like it.”

Kimmel added, “If Trump can’t get his nominees confirmed through the Senate, his team is considering recess appointments. Recess is where Congress temporarily suspends its proceedings. It’s also where Matt Gaetz finds his girlfriends.”