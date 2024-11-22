Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Matt Gaetz While He’s Down After AG Fail

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump’s failed attorney general pick Matt Gaetz on Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, suggesting Sean “Diddy” Combs , the ex-mogul currently incarcerated as he awaits trial for sex trafficking charges , might have been a better first pick.

“Trump did this wrong,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue, “He did it in the wrong order—first, you nominate Diddy for attorney general, then Matt Gaetz.”

Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the role in Trump’s cabinet following the reemergence of several allegations against him, including soliciting sex with women and an underage girl , who he allegedly paid using Venmo.

Trump had been spending political capital to push through Gaetz’ confirmation amid the scandals before Gaetz withdrew. He released a statement to social media Thursday stating he was stepping aside to minimize “distractions” from Trump’s “critical work.”

“The last time Trump made this many calls on behalf of an unqualified candidate was to get his son Eric into Georgetown so, this is special,” Kimmel quipped. The host applauded Gaetz’s attempt not to be a distraction, however, since “President-elect Trump should not be distracted from his critical work of creating other distractions all the time.”

So it’s just as well that Gaetz should “crawl back under the rock of cocaine he scurried out from under,” Kimmel joked, since “more damning accusations were about to come out” involving the teen Gaetz had allegedly hired for sex.

“The House Ethics Committee was reportedly informed about a second incident,” Kimmel said. “Well, one thing you can say is, he was putting young people to work!”