When it came to President Trump’s full pardon of reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, Jimmy Kimmel had one theory on why he did it.

“You know, the real reason Trump released the Chrisleys is because, A, their daughter’s good looking, and B, she spoke in support of him last year at the RNC,” Kimmel said in his Wednesday monologue.

He was referring to their daughter Savannah Chrisley, who has strongly praised Trump to her millions of Instagram followers, and even delivered a primetime speech for Trump at last year’s Republican National Convention.

“Turns out that was a savvy move,” Kimmel said. “President Trump didn’t just commute their sentences. He gave them a full, unconditional pardon.”

Kimmel showed a clip of Savannah’s recent Instagram post thanking Trump for pardoning her parents, who were who were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They were supposed to stay in prison for another three to seven years.

Savannah said in the clip, “Thank you, President Trump, and I vow to stand next to you and your administration in exposing the corruption and continue fighting for the men and women that are in prison.”

Kimmel replied, “Cool, we’ll get you a flight on the next ticket to El Salvador.”

“You know, Joe Exotic is livid today,” Kimmel added. “He has been begging Trump for a pardon for quite some time, and now they got it instead.“

“He’s so desperate, he is now begging Khloe Kardashian to ask Kim Kardashian to ask Donald Trump to help him get out of jail,” Kimmel said. “Being alive in 2025, it’s like always being on mushrooms.”

Kimmel listed some more of Trump’s controversial pardons in recent weeks:

“He also granted clemency to a man convicted of tax evasion a month after his mom dropped a million bucks at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago," Kimmel said.

“Paul Walczak was an executive at a nursing home [who] withheld more than $10 million from the paychecks of the nurses, doctors, and others who worked at his facilities, and used that money to buy a $2 million yacht and a bunch of stuff at Bergdorf’s and Cartier.”

“So he’s good. He’s a good guy,” Kimmel joked.

“When [Walczak] was sentenced, the judge told him there’s ‘no get-out-of-jail-free card for the rich,’” Kimmel said. “And he was right: the card costs a million dollars and is to be delivered in person by his mommy.”