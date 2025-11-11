Jimmy Kimmel tore into Chuck Schumer for the Democrats’ government shutdown climbdown after they ended the 41-day standoff with only a MAGA promise of a future vote on Affordable Care Act tax credits.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! comedian and host 57, also went after Schumer, 74, with a dig about the Senate minority leader’s age.

In a 90-second bit, Kimmel said, “Democrats refused to sign on to a bill that would force millions of Americans off of health care and make it much more expensive for those who can afford it.

Kimmel took no prisoners as he condemned the Democrats‘ “cave” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC

“So Democrats drew a line in the sand, they said, ‘We are not going for this,’ and today, after 41 days, pulled out a shovel and a bucket, and they ate all that sand. And got nothing for it.

“Isn’t that great? You know what they got? They got a promise from the Republicans in the Senate to hold a vote on healthcare sometime in the future.

“And if there is one thing we know about Trump and his merry band of sycophants, it’s that their word is as good as gold.”

Schumer is taking fire for five of his caucus defecting and voting to reopen the government. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Turning to Schumer, Kimmel added, “I mean, it’s incredible that at his age, Chuck Schumer is still able to bend over so far.”

Kimmel likened Schumer to a parent who bans his kids from having the iPad. “Next thing you know, he’s playing Roblox at the dinner table,” he joked, saying the Dems’ “cave” was “so big… Bruce Wayne offered to buy it.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the names being floated to challenge Chuck Schumer for his Senate seat. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Schumer is under intense pressure after five of his caucus defected and voted to reopen the government Monday night. The five joined three of Schumer’s caucus who had already voted to end the shutdown, giving the Republicans the 60 votes they needed to overcome the chamber’s filibuster rules.

Although the Senate minority leader voted against the deal to reopen the government, he is facing backlash for not doing enough to stop his caucus members from caving, adding to calls for him to step down.

“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced,” Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna wrote after the vote. “If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?”

The stopgap spending bill, which funds the government through Jan. 30, now heads to the House, with leaders signaling a vote as early as Wednesday.