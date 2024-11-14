Jimmy Kimmel could not contain his surprise Wednesday night at some of the choices taken by President-elect Donald Trump to lead his upcoming administration.

After already announcing a string of controversial Cabinet appointees this week, Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he’d selected Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general.

Gaetz was investigated in 2021 by the Department of Justice for alleged sex-trafficking offenses involving a 17-year-old girl, but will soon be running the DOJ if Congress confirms him.

Gaetz denied the allegations and the DOJ dropped the charges against him in February 2023.

Kimmel replied of Gaetz’s new role, “You know, in a lot of jobs, being investigated for sex-trafficking underage girls would hurt your chance for advancement. But in the Trump administration, you can list it on your resume under ‘special skills.’”

“The Pizzagate gang is going to be furious about this, I’m sure, aren’t they?” Kimmel joked. “What a team [Trump’s] put together. It’s the Legion of Dumb.”

Kimmel also reacted to Trump’s appointment of Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, which has sparked outrage from critics.

“There’s nothing more intimidating than a morning talk show host. It’s why Regis was so valuable to JFK during the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Kimmel joked.

He added, “This is why you can’t let Trump watch TV while he’s picking his Cabinet. ‘Mr. President, who should be in charge of housing and urban development?’ ‘How about Tom Selleck? He seems to know about these reverse mortgages.’”

“We thought it would be crazy,” Kimmel said about Trump’s Cabinet picks. “It is so much crazier than anyone ever imagined.”