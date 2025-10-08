Jimmy Kimmel ripped into Republicans for their spin on the ongoing government shutdown, but he took a moment to commend one particular name for her surprising stance on the situation.

“The reason the Democrats refuse to sign this budget agreement is because it will cause millions of Americans to lose their healthcare,“ Kimmel explained in his monologue Tuesday.

“Republicans deny this, they say it won’t hurt anyone at all. And if you had any doubt that they were lying before, consider this shocking post from the gentlewoman from Georgia...”

I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment.



Let’s just say… pic.twitter.com/hKH7pPh6CG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

Kimmel read from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s post on X Monday night, where the congresswoman broke ranks with MAGA over the issue.

“I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district,” Greene wrote.

“No I’m not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games.”

Kimmel responded, “I know this sounds crazy, but I will say it for the second time in a month: Marjorie Taylor Greene is right.”

“I know,” he joked, “I need something to wash out my mouth.”

The first time Kimmel agreed with Greene came in early September, when Greene urged Trump to meet Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking victims in the Oval Office.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this,” Kimmel responded at the time, “But good going, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Kimmel’s few moments of support for Greene have been far outnumbered by his criticisms. Kimmel has repeatedly described the representative’s words and actions as “idiotic” and the markings of a "sociopath."

Marjorie Taylor Greene has clashed with some in the Republican Party over the release of the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kimmel didn’t cover everything in Greene’s full post Monday, and it’s unlikely he’d agree with all of it; the congresswomen also trashed the ACA and declared that she wouldn’t “vote for illegals to have any tax payer funded healthcare or benefits.”

However, Greene criticized her own party’s inaction on rising premiums, noting, “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”