Jimmy Kimmel Stumps MAGA Fanatics With U.S. Citizenship Test

Donald Trump’s beef with Jimmy Kimmel just keeps escalating.

Ever since Kimmel used the Academy Awards stage to embarrass Trump in front of the world by reading the former president’s scathing review of Kimmel’s hosting skills, the former president has been desperate to spin the narrative and paint himself as the winner of this particular showdown.

On Monday, Kimmel upped the ante once more by showing just how little Trump’s die-hard supporters know about the world around them.

The late-night host sent writer Blaire Erskine to a Trump rally in South Carolina with one simple task: Get Trump supporters to agree to answer a few questions from the American Citizenship Test “to find out just how patriotic these patriots are,” Kimmel explained.

“The fact of the matter is the people who support Trump and the MAGA agenda are under the impression that America was founded on the idea of excluding those who do not share your beliefs, which is the opposite of the truth,” said Kimmel, which is exactly why he wanted to “to find out just how patriotic these patriots are.”

If we’re basing the answer to that question on just how well they did on a basic citizenship test, then the answer is: not so patriotic, after all.

Erskine’s first question—“What is the supreme law of the land?”—may have seemed like a no-brainer to some, but that was definitely not the case with the MAGA fans she spoke with. The question was met with a number of groans, head-scratching, and one seemingly earnest response of “Guns, liberty, and justice?” (The answer, for the record, is the Constitution.)

When quizzed on how many amendments there are, the answers ranged from 10 to “twenty-something I think” which was a great guess… until the same woman changed her answer to “maybe 13.” (The answer: 27.)

As for the first three words of The Constitution, one very confident MAGA responded with a quick “In God we trust,” to which Erskine quickly explained, “OK, so that’s four [words].”

One young MAGA did answer, “We the people,” correctly… but only because he admittedly got some help from a passerby.

“You cheated,” said Erskine. “You cheated like Joe Biden!” Which received an enthusiastic response.

For more, listen to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ writer Blaire Erskine on The Last Laugh podcast.