Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump After Beating Him in New Approval Poll

Jimmy Kimmel broke some bad news to Donald Trump on Monday.

The late-night host has a 3% percent higher favorability rating than the president, according to a poll from YouGov.

“I lead Trump by 16 points,“ Kimmel said. ”I’m at plus three, he’s at minus 13.”

“At this point, finding a toenail in your salad has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump,” Kimmel joked.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel showing off his and Trump's favorability numbers. ABC

“I hope [Trump] doesn’t see this,” Kimmel quipped about the poll. “You know I don’t like to upset him. But I think he might be upset, because the White House put out a statement this afternoon...”

Kimmel read a statement from White House press spokesperson Anna Kelly that claimed Kimmel “prays every night to garner a fraction of [Trump’s] support... Sad!”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel reading a statement from WH spokesperson. ABC

“I like sad with an exclamation point,” Kimmel replied. “It would make a nice T-shirt with Trump’s face on it, wouldn’t it?”

Kimmel added, “You know what else is sad? That the President of the United States has a lower approval rating than Diddy and diarrhea.”

The YouGov poll was conducted in the aftermath of ABC temporarily pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air, apparently due to pressure from the Trump-appointed FCC chairman, Brendan Carr.

The decision sparked a large public outcry in Kimmel’s defense and ultimately led to Kimmel’s show returning with a massive spike in viewership.

Kimmel offered Trump some advice on how he could improve his favorability numbers:

“I have an idea: release the Epstein files,” Kimmel said. He pointed out that “a vast majority of Americans” want him to release them, but Trump has consistently refused.