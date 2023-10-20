While Donald Trump is currently causing a ruckus at his fraud trial in New York City—complete with a judge-mandated gag order—the more jaw-dropping legal news in Trumpworld seems to be happening in Georgia.

That’s where, on Thursday, Sidney Powell—Trump’s former lawyer, who was charged right alongside him for attempting to subvert election results in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election—pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to interfere with the election. And Jimmy Kimmel thinks that sound you’re hearing is the walls closing in on the former president.

Sharing the details of “this weird human lady’s” plea, Kimmel explained that, “Among other things, Powell hired people to barge into a voting location, where they went through the voting machines. Turns out that’s not a very lawyerly thing to do.”

While Powell was among one of the loudest voices out there in 2020 pushing a variety of conspiracy theories about election tampering in Georgia (and promising to “release the Kraken”)—and was standing just feet from Rudy Giuliani that time his head leaked—she has now done a major about-face and is reportedly cooperating with investigators in a sweetheart deal that should see her receiving just six years’ probation in exchange for paying $8,700 in fines and restitution, providing investigators with whatever information she might be able to supply, and testifying against her co-defendants—including the guy who just happened to be the 45th President of the United States.

“Oh man, the Chicken McNuggets are coming home to roost, aren’t they?” Kimmel remarked. “The rats are jumping off the Spraytanic. The big, beautiful walls are closing in and somewhere up there I have to believe John McCain is smiling. You know, he likes people who don’t get caught.”